Driver suffers minor injuries after SUV took down power poles in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A driver suffered minor injuries in a crash that took down power lines in Caledonia Sunday afternoon, Oct. 6.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Middle Road near 5 Mile Road.

Caledonia police said the crash involved a single SUV, and power lines were down in the area.

The roadway was blocked from 5 Mile Road to Cardinal Lane due to the downed power lines. Crews were working to restore power and clear the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

