× Former US President Jimmy Carter fell at home, days after 95th birthday

ATLANTA — Former United States President Jimmy Carter fell at home Sunday, Oct. 6, according to The Carter Center.

He required stitches above his brow.

According to a statement from The Carter Center, the former president said “he feels fine, and wanted everyone to know that he and Mrs. Carter are eager to be at Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee Oct. 6-11, starting with the opening ceremony (Sunday) evening.”

Statement from The Carter Center on Jimmy Carter’s Health pic.twitter.com/Awhs6pdbGw — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) October 6, 2019

Carter, the oldest living former United States president, turned 95 years old on Oct. 1.

The title of oldest living former U.S. president was held by the late George H. W. Bush, who died in late 2018 at 94.

Thousands of birthday messages were left for former President Carter through the Carter Center website from people as close as his home state of Georgia and as far as South Korea, Zambia, and Australia.

The organization was founded in 1982 by President Carter and his wife and is “committed to advancing human rights and alleviating unnecessary human suffering,” according to the Center’s website.

President Carter has been a record-breaker since the day he was born.

Born in Plains, Georgia, on October 1, 1924, President Carter holds an illustrious legacy as a champion of human rights, earning him a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his dedication to international democracy building, conflict resolution, and development programs.

He is also the recipient of three Grammys for Best Spoken Word Album. Not too bad for the son of a peanut farmer.