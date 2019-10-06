× Grand opening celebration Oct. 7 for WhirlyBall at Brookfield Square Mall

BROOKFIELD — A new entertainment center opens Monday, Oct. 7 at Brookfield Square Mall.

A grand opening celebration was scheduled for Monday afternoon for WhirlyBall — billed as “a one-of-a-kind social experience” featuring “two famed WhirlyBall courts, 12 bowling lanes, a multi-level LaserTag arena, multiple event spaces, and The Pivot Room, an American eatery and craft beer bar located on the first floor.

This will mark the first WhirlyBall location in the Milwaukee area.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday at Brookfield Square.

