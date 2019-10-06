‘Great to be here:’ 29th annual Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon attracts more than 2K runners

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of runners took part in the largest marathon in Wisconsin Sunday morning, Oct. 6. It’s all part of the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon.

“Being around runners, ready for competition and battle is really what it’s all about,” said race director Scott Stauske.

More than 2,000 runners laced up for a competitive race. In fact, the Lakefront Marathon is the largest in Wisconsin. The 26.2 mile race started in Grafton and winded through country-scapes and residential areas in the North Shore. The race ended at Maier Festival Park.

“It’s just so wonderful to see how hard people worked and that they’re here at the big event,” said Sandra Hetzel, who was cheering on her brother-in-law.

Along the route, you’ll find people like Hetzel, supporting their family and friends taking on the race near the seven-mile mark.

“He shed off a few layers because he was warming up,” said Hetzel.

Hetzel is a runner herself, but she says spectating is an entirely separate event from the race.

“It is great to be here and feeling the energy and cheering him on to the end,” said Hetzel.

And at the finish line, people like Jedidiah Dodge caught their breath before taking it all in.

“It’s a good course, a beautiful day,” said Dodge. “It was a little windy, but it was alright.”

Dodge says the hardest part was dodging the wind.

“About the last six miles, it was right in the face, especially right down by the lake here,” said Dodge.

This is the first year the finish line is at Maier Festival Park. Next year will be the 40th year for the marathon.