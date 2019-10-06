Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon is the largest race in Wisconsin🏃‍♂️

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon is in its 39th year! The largest race in Wisconsin drew 2,000 runners to the lakefront this year for the event. Christina stopped by Sunday morning, Oct. 6 to learn why the marathon is so special to both participants and spectators.

About the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon (website)

The Lakefront Marathon is a USATF certified course starting at Grafton High School. This flat and scenic point-to-point course travels south through rural countryside, quiet neighborhoods and finishes just yards from the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan in the famous Summerfest grounds (200 N Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI).

The Lakefront Marathon has been a Boston Marathon qualifying course for the past 38 years and will be again this year, even though the course is modified just slightly. The marathon starts at 7:30 am. Early starts are not allowed due to safety concerns. The course will close 6.5 hours after the start of the race. Runners that will not be able to finish by the cut-off will not receive an official time and will need to relinquish their bib due to liability issues. We will be pleased to offer your bib back upon your entry into our finish chute while we are allowed to stay and welcome you in. We will be there at a minimum of 3PM and will stay until our finish venue needs to close.