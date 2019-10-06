Perfect game day snacks with The Cooking Mom

MILWAUKEE -- Game days are so much fun -- and they're also pretty tasty. The Cooking Mom stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Sunday, Oct. 6 to share her Cracked Black Pepper Beef Philly Sausage Hoagie recipe with Derica and Eric. You'll love this cheesy, tasty recipe!
Ingredients:
1 package JOHNSONVILLE® Cracked Black Pepper Beef Rope Sausage, cut coin-sized pieces
1 onion, thinly sliced
1 green pepper, thinly sliced
2 teaspoon garlic, minced
1 jar (8 ounces) Cheez Whiz
2 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
3 Hoagie buns
Directions:
In a large skillet over medium heat, cook and stir sausage pieces, onion and bell pepper in oil until tender and browned; about 6-8 minutes. Add the garlic, salt and pepper. Divide into 3 portions on hoagie buns. Melt cheese according to package directions, and pour over sandwich, as desired.