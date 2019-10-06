‘Quanita was the driving force:’ Cleanup event held at Moody Park after murder of young volunteer

MILWAUKEE — A community cleanup event was held Sunday, Oct. 6 in honor of a young woman who was murdered in August.

Volunteers came together at Moody Park near 25th and Auer to help with the effort and remember 20-year-old Quanita “Tay” Jackson.

Police said Jackson was the unintended target of a drive-by shooting on Aug. 25 at Moody Park. She was a volunteer at COA, located next to the park.

Those that knew her said Jackson dedicated her life to making Milwaukee better, and they were hopeful this event would inspire others to do the same.

“With this park cleanup, the reason it amplified so well was because unfortunately, the tragedy that happened with Quanita, but if you can attach something that people care about, it always amplifies the purpose, so with this one, Quanita was the driving force,” said Travis Chambers, volunteer.

As of Sunday, no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting that killed Jackson.

A $50,000 reward was offered by Attorney Michael Hupy for information leading to an arrest.