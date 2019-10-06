‘We’re definitely going to win:’ On eve of preseason kickoff, Bucks host free open scrimmage at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — With preseason basketball in full swing, the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Oct. 6 opened Fiserv Forum and invited everyone to check out their scrimmage, and FOX6 News found fans getting hyped for the season.

“This is my first time here,” said AJ Kartz. “It’s incredible.”

Bucks open scrimmageWhile some, like Kartz, experienced Fiserv Forum for the first time, the real reason people showed up Sunday was for a free Bucks scrimmage, open to the public.

“We’re definitely going to win, and I cannot wait to watch Giannis all year,” said a Bucks fan with a crazy hat. “It’s going to be incredible.’

“It’s never a bad thing to set the expectations high,” said Kartz. “Giannis has one of the best supporting casts in the NBA, and that showed last year in the playoffs, all the way until we got eliminated.”

With the Bucks preseason set to begin on Oct. 7, thoughts of how the regular and even postseason might go were already being discussed in the stands.

“The Bucks have been really exciting to watch,” said Kartz. “I’m just excited to see what the Bucks can do this year again.”

Hopes were high, with fans eager to see their team back in action.

The Milwaukee Bucks kick off the preseason Monday, Oct. 7 vs. the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, with tip set for 7 p.m.

The Bucks come home Wednesday, Oct. 9 to face the Utah Jazz at Fiserv Forum, with tip set for 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE for the complete Bucks preseason schedule.

