1st phase of construction underway for MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- The MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS) nonprofit organization started the first phase of construction on a building located near 24th and Center in Milwaukee.

According to a news release, the first phase of development will be the Welcome Center, a daytime sanctuary and help center. It will provide a violence-free space with linkages to other services, especially for those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The Welcome Center plans to expand current services offered by MBHS by providing refuge from the cold or heat, as well as access to showers and bathrooms.