6 vehicles involved in crash at 27th and College; 1 driver fell asleep at the wheel

MILWAUKEE — Six vehicles were involved in a crash Monday, Oct. 7 near 27th Street and College Avenue.

Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police noted one of the drivers involved in the crash fell asleep behind the wheel. That person was not arrested. It wasn’t immediately clear whether this driver caused the crash, nor whether citations would be issued.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.