Deff-initely Milwaukee: Conversation with Wisconsin’s youngest lawmaker

MILWAUKEE — Kalan Haywood II made national headlines in 2018 when at just 19 years old he became Wisconsin’s youngest lawmaker, elected to represent Milwaukee’s 16th District in the State Assembly.

Now, at the ripe old age of 20, he stopped by the FOX6 studios to share how the first year on the job has gone. He discusses the challenges of working for one of the most economically and socially diverse districts in Wisconsin, why young people should have a voice in politics and if there’s any time for a social life when you’re balancing duties as a State Representative and a college student.

In the FOX6 Pack of Question, Amy DuPont reveals her not-so-secret talent and her favorite place to find Ethiopian food in Milwaukee.

