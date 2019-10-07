Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN -- Each Halloween season, The Rock Sports Complex turns into a haunted thrill. The Hill Has Eyes is an outdoor experience aimed to terrify you. Brian Kramp spent the morning at The Hill Has Eyes to get a preview.

About The Hill Has Eyes (website)

The Hill Has Eyes has special reward incentives for groups of all sizes starting at 5 or more individuals. Here’s how it works: After you purchase your ticket, just share the unique link provided at checkout to your friends via Facebook, Group Chat, or Email, and watch your group grow to earn some really awesome rewards for everyone! We make the process very easy for you, and your group, to pay separately & go together! Plus, all individuals will be able to enjoy our nightly bonfires, party tent and full bar!

2019 Hill Has Eyes Group *Rewards:

5 or more ($25 - $45 value): White Claw Bucket (Coca-Cola for those under 21)

10 or more ($170 - $238 value): Wiskullsin Beanie

15 or more ($300 plus value): The ultimate HHE Laser Tag experience!