Governor Evers issues 1st pardons, grants clemency to 4 people

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers pardoned four convicted felons, marking the first time a governor has granted a pardon in Wisconsin since 2010.

Evers signed the pardons during private meetings Monday, Oct. 7 with the recipients.

Evers campaigned on the promise to reform the pardons board after his predecessor Scott Walker disbanded it and never issued a pardon over eight years.

Evers pardoned Eric Pizer, Kevin Sorenson, Mwangi Vasser, and Steven Nichols.

Pizer is now 38 and has a felony conviction from a bar fight he got into when he was 22.

Sorenson is 36 and was convicted of selling the drug ecstasy at a party when he was 17.

Vasser is 40 and was 19 when he was arrested for selling cocaine.

The 62-year-old Nichols was convicted of felony burglary when he was 21.