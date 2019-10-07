Grab your Stein: Some beer and food pairings perfect for Oktoberfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Oktoberfest season is back! Mike Evert with Meijer joins Real Milwaukee with some Wisconsin beers that pair really well with German dishes.

Oktoberfest is in full swing! Originally meant to commemorate a royal wedding over two hundred years ago in Munich, Germany, the event is now a cultural phenomenon and has special meaning in Wisconsin, where German roots run deep. For a Gemütlichkeit of a time, Meijer experts are here to help on how to best pair your seasonal fall beers with classic German food. Grab your Stein, dust off your Lederhosen, and get ready to dance to the sounds of Oompah and Polka!

• Sprecher Oktoberfest and Pretzel: Creamy and lean with a toasty flavor, this beer is a perfect pair for the crisp, outer layer of a classic soft pretzel. This one gets a 'Gluten Tag' in our books.

• Lakefront Brewery Riverwest Stein and Schnitzel: A balanced maltiness with just a hint of sweetness and a crisp hop bite, Lakefront Brewery`s Riverwest Stein matches the Schnitzel`s fried and citrus flavors.

• Leinenkugel`s Canoe Paddler and a Bratwurst: The Kölsch-style beer brewed with a touch of rye offers a spicy, but earthy tone that matches the hearty, savory flavor of a Bratwurst. A combination so tasty it`ll turn your worst day into a wurst day.

• New Glarus Staghorn Octoberfest and Käsespätzle: This German take on Mac and Cheese is an Oktoberfest staple. Staghorn`s rich, caramel malt flavor is a great compliment for Käsespätzle, an egg pasta with fried onions covered with cheese that features a nutty flavor and slight notes of fruit.

• CiderBoys First Press and Schweinebraten: Schweinebraten is traditionally pork shoulder or loin roasted with onions. Pairing pork and apple has been a classic for centuries, so CiderBoys` crisp, aromatic apple taste is a perfect match. Plus, who wouldn`t want to order 'Schweinebraten' in their best German accent?