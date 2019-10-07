Halloween Headquarters: Trick-or-treat times, pumpkin farms & more

MILWAUKEE — Halloween is one of those holidays that everyone can enjoy. And the FOX6Now.com Halloween Headquarters was created to give you the upper hand on learning trick or treat times, where the best haunted houses can be found, and provide you with some direction on finding that great costume this Halloween.

The map below is brought to you courtesy of Google. It’s fully interactive — so you can zoom in or out or drag the map around. If there’s a haunted house, pumpkin farm or costume shop we missed, let us know by completing the form at the very bottom of this post.

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

  • Beaver Dam: October 27, 4-6 p.m.
  • Brookfield (City): October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Brookfield (Town): October 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Brown Deer: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
  • Bayside: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
  • Bay View: October 26, 5-8 p.m.
  • Burlington: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Caledonia: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Cambpellsport: October 26, 2-4 p.m.
  • Cedarburg: October 26, 5-8 p.m.
  • Cudahy: October 26, 5-7 p.m.
  • Delafield: October 27, 4-8 p.m.
  • Eagle (Town and Village): October 26, 4-6 p.m.
  • East Troy: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Elkhorn: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Elm Grove: October 26, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Fond du Lac: October 26, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Fox Point: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
  • Franklin: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
  • Ft. Atkinson: October 27,1-4 p.m.
  • Genoa City: October 31, 4 p.m-7:00 p.m.
  • Germantown: October 31, 5:30-8:00 p.m.
  • Glendale: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
  • Grafton: October 26, 5-8 p.m.
  • Greendale: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
  • Greenfield: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
  • Hales Corners: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
  • Hartford (City): October 27, 6-8 p.m.
  • Hartland: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Jackson: October 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Johnson Creek: October 31, 5:30-7:00 p.m.
  • Kenosha: October 31, 4-8 p.m.
  • Kewaskum: October 26, 5-7 p.m.
  • Lake Mills: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Lomira, October 27, 3-7 p.m.
  • Menomonee Falls: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Mequon: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
  • Merton: October 26, 5-8 p.m.
  • Milwaukee: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Mukwonago (Village): October 27, 4-6 p.m.
  • Mukwonago (Town): October 27, 5-8 p.m.
  • Muskego: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Nashotah: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • New Berlin: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
  • Oak Creek: October 27, 4-6 p.m.
  • Oconomowoc: October 26, 6-8 p.m.
  • Pewaukee (City): October 27, 4-7 p.m.
  • Pewaukee (Village): October 27, 4-7 p.m.
  • Pleasant Prairie: October 27, 3-6 p.m.
  • Port Washington: October 26, 4-7 p.m.
  • Racine: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Richfield: October 26, 3-6 p.m.
  • Saukville: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
  • Sheboygan: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Shorewood: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
  • Slinger: October 26, 5-7 p.m.
  • South Milwaukee: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Sturtevant: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Summit: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Sussex: October 26, 6-8 p.m.
  • Union Grove: October 31. 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Wales: October 27, 4-6 p.m.
  • Waterford: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Watertown: October 27, 1-3 p.m.
  • Waukesha (City): October 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Wauwatosa: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
  • West Allis: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
  • West Bend: October 26, 4-6 p.m.
  • West Milwaukee: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
  • Wind Point: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Whitefish Bay: October 27, 1-4 p.m.

HAUNTED HOUSES

The Hill Has Eyes
Website: mke.hillhaseyes.com
Location: 7900 W. Crystal Ridge Dr., Franklin

Dominion of Terror
Website: dominionofterror.com
Location: 2024 N. 15th St., Sheboygan
Phone: 920-918-2270

Abandoned Haunted House Complex
Website: abandonedhauntedhouse.com
Location: 2825 SE Frontage Rd., Mount Pleasant
Phone: 262-886-1182

Terror on Rural Street
Website: terroronruralstreet.com
Location: 147 N. Rural St., Hartford
Phone: 262-670-0998

The Haunt      
Location:  W67N866 Washington Ave, Cedarburg
Website: ozaukee4-hhaunt.com

Wisconsin Fear Grounds
Website: wisconsinfeargrounds.com
Locations: Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha
Phone: 262-844-5611

Splatter Haus 
Website: splatterhaus.com
Location: 1202 S. Wildwood Avenue, Sheboygan

Burial Chamber
Website: burialchamber.com
Location: 500 N. Lake St., Neenah
Phone: 920-727-4669

Spooky Stalks Haunted Cornfield
Website: spookycornfield.com
Location: 12000 W. Appleton Ave, Milwaukee
Phone: 414-353-5466

Port Washington Ghost Walk
Website: capercompany.com
Location: 218 E Main St., Port Washington ‎

Ghosts of Galloway Haunted Village                                                                                                                                                  
Website:  Ghosts of Galloway Haunted Village (Facebook)
Location: 336 Old Pioneer Road, Fond du Lac

HALLOWEEN STORES

Spirit Halloween:
Website: spirithalloween.com

West Bend
Location: 1710 S Main Street
Phone: 866-586-0155

Brookfield
Location: 15790 W Capitol Drive
Phone: 262-923-7019

West Allis
Location: 11135 W National Avenue
Phone: 866-586-0155

Greenfield
Location: 4260 S 76th Street
Phone: 866-586-0155

Cudahy
Location: 6077 S. Packard Avenue
Phone: 866-586-0155

Racine
Location: 5500 Durand Avenue
Phone: 866-586-0155

Halloween Express:
Website: halloweenexpress.com

Brookfield
15790 W. Capitol Drive
262-923-7019

Milwaukee
500 S. 84th Street
414-386-1210

Germantown
N96W18838 County Line Road
414-803-4170

West Bend
1311 W. Paradise Road
414-803-4170

Bartz’s Party Store:
Website: ebartz.com

Menomonee Falls
Location: N96 W18743 County Line Rd.
Phone: 262-251-5202

Miller and Campbell Costume Service
Website: millerandcampbell.com
Location: 907 S. 1st St., Milwaukee
Phone: 414-671-6227

PUMPKIN FARMS

Basse’s Taste of Country Farm Market
Website: bassesfarms.com
Location: 3190 County Road Q, Colgate
Phone: 262-628-2626 or Hotline: 262-628-3866

Meadowbrook Pumpkin Farm and Market
Web site: meadowbrookfun.com
Location: 2970 Mileview Rd., West Bend
Phone: 262-338-3649

Elegant Farmer
Website: elegantfarmer.com
Location: 1545 Main St., Mukwonago
Phone: 262-363-6770

Swan’s Pumpkin Farm
Website: thepumpkinfarm.com
Location: 5930 Highway H, Franksville
Phone: 262-835-4885

Apple Holler
Website: appleholler.com
Location: 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Sturtevant
Phone: 262-884-7100

Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market
Website: borzynskis.com
Location: 11600 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Phone: 262-886-2235

Brehmer’s U-Pick Pumpkins
Location: 5805 Clover Rd., Hartford
Phone: 262-673-6527

Lammscapes
Website: lammscape.com
Location: 2708 Sherman Rd., Jackson
Phone: 262-677-3010

Green Meadows Petting Farm
Website: greenmeadowsfarmwi.com
Location: 33603 High Dr. (Hwy. 20), East Troy)
Phone: 262-534-2891

Corn maze at Army Lake Camp & Retreat Center
Website: armylakecamp.com
Location: N8797 Army Lake Rd., East Troy
Phone: 262-642-6400

Prospect Hill Garden Center
Website: prospecthillgardens.com
Location: 19305 W. National Ave., New Berlin
Phone: 262-679-2207

Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm
Website: smithpumpkinfarm.com
Location: 7150 18th St., Kenosha
Phone: 262-925-8360

Lindner Pumpkin Farm
Website: lindnerspumpkinfarm.com
Location: 19075 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin
Phone: 262-549-5364

Jim’s Pumpkin Farm
Website: jimspumpkinfarm.com
Location: N124 W17781 Lovers Ln., Germantown
Phone: 262-251-0463 or 262-305-7951

Land of the Giants Pumpkin Farm
Website: giantpumpkinfarm.com
Location: 11823 Durand Ave., Sturtevant
Phone: 262-886-6690

Pearce’s Farm Stand
Website: pearcefarms.com
Location: W5740 N. Walworth Rd., Walworth
Phone: 262-275-3783

What’s missing from the FOX6Now.com Halloween Headquarters — or needs to be updated? Fill out the form below.

