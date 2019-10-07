× Halloween Headquarters: Trick-or-treat times, pumpkin farms & more

MILWAUKEE — Halloween is one of those holidays that everyone can enjoy.

The map below is brought to you courtesy of Google.

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Beaver Dam: October 27, 4-6 p.m.

Brookfield (City): October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

Brookfield (Town): October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Brown Deer: October 27, 1-4 p.m.

Bayside: October 27, 1-4 p.m.

Bay View: October 26, 5-8 p.m.

Burlington: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Caledonia: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cambpellsport: October 26, 2-4 p.m.

Cedarburg: October 26, 5-8 p.m.

Cudahy: October 26, 5-7 p.m.

Delafield: October 27, 4-8 p.m.

Eagle (Town and Village): October 26, 4-6 p.m.

East Troy: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

Elkhorn: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Elm Grove: October 26, 5-7:30 p.m.

Fond du Lac: October 26, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Fox Point: October 27, 1-4 p.m.

Franklin: October 27, 4-7 p.m.

Ft. Atkinson: October 27,1-4 p.m.

Genoa City: October 31, 4 p.m-7:00 p.m.

Germantown: October 31, 5:30-8:00 p.m.

Glendale: October 27, 1-4 p.m.

Grafton: October 26, 5-8 p.m.

Greendale: October 27, 4-7 p.m.

Greenfield: October 27, 4-7 p.m.

Hales Corners: October 27, 4-7 p.m.

Hartford (City): October 27, 6-8 p.m.

Hartland: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Jackson: October 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Johnson Creek: October 31, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Kenosha: October 31, 4-8 p.m.

Kewaskum: October 26, 5-7 p.m.

Lake Mills: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lomira, October 27, 3-7 p.m.

Menomonee Falls: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mequon: October 27, 4-7 p.m.

Merton: October 26, 5-8 p.m.

Milwaukee: October 27, 1-4 p.m.

Mount Pleasant: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Mukwonago (Village): October 27, 4-6 p.m.

Mukwonago (Town): October 27, 5-8 p.m.

Muskego: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Nashotah: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

New Berlin: October 27, 4-7 p.m.

Oak Creek: October 27, 4-6 p.m.

Oconomowoc: October 26, 6-8 p.m.

Pewaukee (City): October 27, 4-7 p.m.

Pewaukee (Village): October 27, 4-7 p.m.

Pleasant Prairie: October 27, 3-6 p.m.

Port Washington: October 26, 4-7 p.m.

Racine: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

Richfield: October 26, 3-6 p.m.

Saukville: October 27, 4-7 p.m.

Sheboygan: October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Shorewood: October 27, 1-4 p.m.

Slinger: October 26, 5-7 p.m.

South Milwaukee: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sturtevant: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Summit: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Sussex: October 26, 6-8 p.m.

Union Grove: October 31. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Wales: October 27, 4-6 p.m.

Waterford: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

Watertown: October 27, 1-3 p.m.

Waukesha (City): October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Wauwatosa: October 27, 1-4 p.m.

West Allis: October 27, 4-7 p.m.

West Bend: October 26, 4-6 p.m.

West Milwaukee: October 27, 4-7 p.m.

Wind Point: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

Whitefish Bay: October 27, 1-4 p.m.

HAUNTED HOUSES

The Hill Has Eyes

Website: mke.hillhaseyes.com

Location: 7900 W. Crystal Ridge Dr., Franklin

Dominion of Terror

Website: dominionofterror.com

Location: 2024 N. 15th St., Sheboygan

Phone: 920-918-2270

Abandoned Haunted House Complex

Website: abandonedhauntedhouse.com

Location: 2825 SE Frontage Rd., Mount Pleasant

Phone: 262-886-1182

Terror on Rural Street

Website: terroronruralstreet.com

Location: 147 N. Rural St., Hartford

Phone: 262-670-0998

The Haunt

Location: W67N866 Washington Ave, Cedarburg

Website: ozaukee4-hhaunt.com

Wisconsin Fear Grounds

Website: wisconsinfeargrounds.com

Locations: Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha

Phone: 262-844-5611

Splatter Haus

Website: splatterhaus.com

Location: 1202 S. Wildwood Avenue, Sheboygan

Burial Chamber

Website: burialchamber.com

Location: 500 N. Lake St., Neenah

Phone: 920-727-4669

Spooky Stalks Haunted Cornfield

Website: spookycornfield.com

Location: 12000 W. Appleton Ave, Milwaukee

Phone: 414-353-5466

Port Washington Ghost Walk

Website: capercompany.com

Location: 218 E Main St., Port Washington ‎

Ghosts of Galloway Haunted Village

Website: Ghosts of Galloway Haunted Village (Facebook)

Location: 336 Old Pioneer Road, Fond du Lac

HALLOWEEN STORES

Spirit Halloween:

Website: spirithalloween.com

West Bend

Location: 1710 S Main Street

Phone: 866-586-0155

Brookfield

Location: 15790 W Capitol Drive

Phone: 262-923-7019

West Allis

Location: 11135 W National Avenue

Phone: 866-586-0155

Greenfield

Location: 4260 S 76th Street

Phone: 866-586-0155

Cudahy

Location: 6077 S. Packard Avenue

Phone: 866-586-0155

Racine

Location: 5500 Durand Avenue

Phone: 866-586-0155

Halloween Express:

Website: halloweenexpress.com

Brookfield

15790 W. Capitol Drive

262-923-7019

Milwaukee

500 S. 84th Street

414-386-1210

Germantown

N96W18838 County Line Road

414-803-4170

West Bend

1311 W. Paradise Road

414-803-4170

Bartz’s Party Store:

Website: ebartz.com

Menomonee Falls

Location: N96 W18743 County Line Rd.

Phone: 262-251-5202

Miller and Campbell Costume Service

Website: millerandcampbell.com

Location: 907 S. 1st St., Milwaukee

Phone: 414-671-6227

PUMPKIN FARMS

Basse’s Taste of Country Farm Market

Website: bassesfarms.com

Location: 3190 County Road Q, Colgate

Phone: 262-628-2626 or Hotline: 262-628-3866

Meadowbrook Pumpkin Farm and Market

Web site: meadowbrookfun.com

Location: 2970 Mileview Rd., West Bend

Phone: 262-338-3649

Elegant Farmer

Website: elegantfarmer.com

Location: 1545 Main St., Mukwonago

Phone: 262-363-6770

Swan’s Pumpkin Farm

Website: thepumpkinfarm.com

Location: 5930 Highway H, Franksville

Phone: 262-835-4885

Apple Holler

Website: appleholler.com

Location: 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Sturtevant

Phone: 262-884-7100

Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market

Website: borzynskis.com

Location: 11600 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Phone: 262-886-2235

Brehmer’s U-Pick Pumpkins

Location: 5805 Clover Rd., Hartford

Phone: 262-673-6527

Lammscapes

Website: lammscape.com

Location: 2708 Sherman Rd., Jackson

Phone: 262-677-3010

Green Meadows Petting Farm

Website: greenmeadowsfarmwi.com

Location: 33603 High Dr. (Hwy. 20), East Troy)

Phone: 262-534-2891

Corn maze at Army Lake Camp & Retreat Center

Website: armylakecamp.com

Location: N8797 Army Lake Rd., East Troy

Phone: 262-642-6400

Prospect Hill Garden Center

Website: prospecthillgardens.com

Location: 19305 W. National Ave., New Berlin

Phone: 262-679-2207

Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm

Website: smithpumpkinfarm.com

Location: 7150 18th St., Kenosha

Phone: 262-925-8360

Lindner Pumpkin Farm

Website: lindnerspumpkinfarm.com

Location: 19075 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin

Phone: 262-549-5364

Jim’s Pumpkin Farm

Website: jimspumpkinfarm.com

Location: N124 W17781 Lovers Ln., Germantown

Phone: 262-251-0463 or 262-305-7951

Land of the Giants Pumpkin Farm

Website: giantpumpkinfarm.com

Location: 11823 Durand Ave., Sturtevant

Phone: 262-886-6690

Pearce’s Farm Stand

Website: pearcefarms.com

Location: W5740 N. Walworth Rd., Walworth

Phone: 262-275-3783

