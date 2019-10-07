Halloween Headquarters: Trick-or-treat times, pumpkin farms & more
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
- Beaver Dam: October 27, 4-6 p.m.
- Brookfield (City): October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Brookfield (Town): October 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Brown Deer: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
- Bayside: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
- Bay View: October 26, 5-8 p.m.
- Burlington: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Caledonia: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Cambpellsport: October 26, 2-4 p.m.
- Cedarburg: October 26, 5-8 p.m.
- Cudahy: October 26, 5-7 p.m.
- Delafield: October 27, 4-8 p.m.
- Eagle (Town and Village): October 26, 4-6 p.m.
- East Troy: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Elkhorn: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Elm Grove: October 26, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Fond du Lac: October 26, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Fox Point: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
- Franklin: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
- Ft. Atkinson: October 27,1-4 p.m.
- Genoa City: October 31, 4 p.m-7:00 p.m.
- Germantown: October 31, 5:30-8:00 p.m.
- Glendale: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
- Grafton: October 26, 5-8 p.m.
- Greendale: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
- Greenfield: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
- Hales Corners: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
- Hartford (City): October 27, 6-8 p.m.
- Hartland: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Jackson: October 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Johnson Creek: October 31, 5:30-7:00 p.m.
- Kenosha: October 31, 4-8 p.m.
- Kewaskum: October 26, 5-7 p.m.
- Lake Mills: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Lomira, October 27, 3-7 p.m.
- Menomonee Falls: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Mequon: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
- Merton: October 26, 5-8 p.m.
- Milwaukee: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Mukwonago (Village): October 27, 4-6 p.m.
- Mukwonago (Town): October 27, 5-8 p.m.
- Muskego: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Nashotah: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- New Berlin: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
- Oak Creek: October 27, 4-6 p.m.
- Oconomowoc: October 26, 6-8 p.m.
- Pewaukee (City): October 27, 4-7 p.m.
- Pewaukee (Village): October 27, 4-7 p.m.
- Pleasant Prairie: October 27, 3-6 p.m.
- Port Washington: October 26, 4-7 p.m.
- Racine: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Richfield: October 26, 3-6 p.m.
- Saukville: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
- Sheboygan: October 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Shorewood: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
- Slinger: October 26, 5-7 p.m.
- South Milwaukee: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sturtevant: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Summit: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Sussex: October 26, 6-8 p.m.
- Union Grove: October 31. 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Wales: October 27, 4-6 p.m.
- Waterford: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Watertown: October 27, 1-3 p.m.
- Waukesha (City): October 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Wauwatosa: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
- West Allis: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
- West Bend: October 26, 4-6 p.m.
- West Milwaukee: October 27, 4-7 p.m.
- Wind Point: October 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Whitefish Bay: October 27, 1-4 p.m.
HAUNTED HOUSES
The Hill Has Eyes
Website: mke.hillhaseyes.com
Location: 7900 W. Crystal Ridge Dr., Franklin
Dominion of Terror
Website: dominionofterror.com
Location: 2024 N. 15th St., Sheboygan
Phone: 920-918-2270
Abandoned Haunted House Complex
Website: abandonedhauntedhouse.com
Location: 2825 SE Frontage Rd., Mount Pleasant
Phone: 262-886-1182
Terror on Rural Street
Website: terroronruralstreet.com
Location: 147 N. Rural St., Hartford
Phone: 262-670-0998
The Haunt
Location: W67N866 Washington Ave, Cedarburg
Website: ozaukee4-hhaunt.com
Wisconsin Fear Grounds
Website: wisconsinfeargrounds.com
Locations: Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha
Phone: 262-844-5611
Splatter Haus
Website: splatterhaus.com
Location: 1202 S. Wildwood Avenue, Sheboygan
Burial Chamber
Website: burialchamber.com
Location: 500 N. Lake St., Neenah
Phone: 920-727-4669
Spooky Stalks Haunted Cornfield
Website: spookycornfield.com
Location: 12000 W. Appleton Ave, Milwaukee
Phone: 414-353-5466
Port Washington Ghost Walk
Website: capercompany.com
Location: 218 E Main St., Port Washington
Ghosts of Galloway Haunted Village
Website: Ghosts of Galloway Haunted Village (Facebook)
Location: 336 Old Pioneer Road, Fond du Lac
HALLOWEEN STORES
Spirit Halloween:
Website: spirithalloween.com
West Bend
Location: 1710 S Main Street
Phone: 866-586-0155
Brookfield
Location: 15790 W Capitol Drive
Phone: 262-923-7019
West Allis
Location: 11135 W National Avenue
Phone: 866-586-0155
Greenfield
Location: 4260 S 76th Street
Phone: 866-586-0155
Cudahy
Location: 6077 S. Packard Avenue
Phone: 866-586-0155
Racine
Location: 5500 Durand Avenue
Phone: 866-586-0155
Halloween Express:
Website: halloweenexpress.com
Brookfield
15790 W. Capitol Drive
262-923-7019
Milwaukee
500 S. 84th Street
414-386-1210
Germantown
N96W18838 County Line Road
414-803-4170
West Bend
1311 W. Paradise Road
414-803-4170
Bartz’s Party Store:
Website: ebartz.com
Menomonee Falls
Location: N96 W18743 County Line Rd.
Phone: 262-251-5202
Miller and Campbell Costume Service
Website: millerandcampbell.com
Location: 907 S. 1st St., Milwaukee
Phone: 414-671-6227
PUMPKIN FARMS
Basse’s Taste of Country Farm Market
Website: bassesfarms.com
Location: 3190 County Road Q, Colgate
Phone: 262-628-2626 or Hotline: 262-628-3866
Meadowbrook Pumpkin Farm and Market
Web site: meadowbrookfun.com
Location: 2970 Mileview Rd., West Bend
Phone: 262-338-3649
Elegant Farmer
Website: elegantfarmer.com
Location: 1545 Main St., Mukwonago
Phone: 262-363-6770
Swan’s Pumpkin Farm
Website: thepumpkinfarm.com
Location: 5930 Highway H, Franksville
Phone: 262-835-4885
Apple Holler
Website: appleholler.com
Location: 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Sturtevant
Phone: 262-884-7100
Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market
Website: borzynskis.com
Location: 11600 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Phone: 262-886-2235
Brehmer’s U-Pick Pumpkins
Location: 5805 Clover Rd., Hartford
Phone: 262-673-6527
Lammscapes
Website: lammscape.com
Location: 2708 Sherman Rd., Jackson
Phone: 262-677-3010
Green Meadows Petting Farm
Website: greenmeadowsfarmwi.com
Location: 33603 High Dr. (Hwy. 20), East Troy)
Phone: 262-534-2891
Corn maze at Army Lake Camp & Retreat Center
Website: armylakecamp.com
Location: N8797 Army Lake Rd., East Troy
Phone: 262-642-6400
Prospect Hill Garden Center
Website: prospecthillgardens.com
Location: 19305 W. National Ave., New Berlin
Phone: 262-679-2207
Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm
Website: smithpumpkinfarm.com
Location: 7150 18th St., Kenosha
Phone: 262-925-8360
Lindner Pumpkin Farm
Website: lindnerspumpkinfarm.com
Location: 19075 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin
Phone: 262-549-5364
Jim’s Pumpkin Farm
Website: jimspumpkinfarm.com
Location: N124 W17781 Lovers Ln., Germantown
Phone: 262-251-0463 or 262-305-7951
Land of the Giants Pumpkin Farm
Website: giantpumpkinfarm.com
Location: 11823 Durand Ave., Sturtevant
Phone: 262-886-6690
Pearce’s Farm Stand
Website: pearcefarms.com
Location: W5740 N. Walworth Rd., Walworth
Phone: 262-275-3783
