'Hamilton' lottery: 40 tickets will be sold for each performance in Milwaukee for $10 a piece

MILWAUKEE — Here’s your chance to get your hands on $10 tickets to see “Hamilton” in Milwaukee Oct. 22 through Nov. 17.

Officials on Monday, Oct. 7 announced a lottery in which 40 tickets will be sold for each performance for $10 each, starting with the first performance, scheduled for Oct. 22 at the Marcus Center.

The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. CST on Oct. 20 for tickets to the Tuesday, Oct. 22 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

Here’s how to enter:

Use the official app, available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

You can also CLICK HERE to register.

The lottery will open at 11 a.m. CST two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. CST the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. CST the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. CST the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. CST the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

CLICK HERE for more on “Hamilton” at the Marcus Center in Milwaukee.