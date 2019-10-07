Man arrested for 10th drunken driving offense

BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. — Dane County sheriff’s officials say they’ve arrested a Madison man for his tenth drunken driving offense.

A deputy stopped the 56-year-old man about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the Town of Blooming Grove. Authorities got a warrant to have his blood drawn at a hospital and he was booked into the county jail on a felony drunken driving charge and a parole violation.

He was also cited for driving with a revoked license and having open alcohol in his vehicle.

