Meet HGTV’s Property Brothers at Kohl’s in Menomonee Falls

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 19: Television personalities Drew Scott (L) and Jonathan Scott attend the grand opening of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK" at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on January 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino)

MENOMONEE FALLS — Would you like to meet HGTV’s Property Brothers? They are expected in town this week!

A post on the Kohl’s Facebook page says Jonathan Silver Scott and Drew Scott will be at the Menomonee Falls Kohl’s (N95 W18000 Appleton Avenue) at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The Scott brothers are in town to celebrate the launch of Scott Living.

Kohl’s hints on the Facebook post that you should get there early — it’s first come, first served.

