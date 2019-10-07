Open Record: Frightening finds

MILWAUKEE — Every fall, stores everywhere fill up with Halloween masks in preparation for holiday. Those masks sitting on shelves may have things lurking inside them scarier than the actual mask. In this episode of Open Record, Jenna Sachs, Amanda St. Hilaire and Bryan Polcyn take you inside a Contact 6 investigation about Halloween mask germs. Sachs reveals the process behind collecting samples, the results that surprised the investigative unit and what consumers can do to stay healthy around Halloween.

In the FOX6 Pack of Questions, the Open Record team share who their favorite journalist is and why.

