Police: 26-year-old Milwaukee man stabbed during physical altercation over debt

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday, Oct. 5 near 83rd and Custer. It happened around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old man, got into a physical altercation over a debt. During the altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim causing a 1-inch wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek the known suspect.