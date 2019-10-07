× Police: ‘Upset’ man who fired at neighbors accidentally shot himself instead

PHOENIX — A man upset with his neighbors was hospitalized in critical condition after firing shots into their apartment and accidentally shooting himself in the face, according to Phoenix police.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at an apartment near 40th Street and Baseline Road shortly before midnight Sunday, Oct. 6.

According to Phoenix police, a man was “upset with the neighbors above his apartment.”

After banging on their apartment door, the man returned to his own apartment and allegedly retrieved a handgun.

Police said he then fired multiple shots into the ceiling with the final shot striking him in the face.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. No one else was injured.