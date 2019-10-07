Poll reveals many think you can start getting ready for the holidays before Nov. 1 🎅

Christmas (Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — If you like to get a head start on your holiday spirit, you’re not alone.

While Nov. 1 is often considered the first day to start Christmas and Hanukkah preparations, a new poll showed it’s OK to start getting ready even before Halloween.

The survey from the gift site Minted revealed some surprising facts about holiday festivities.

According to the survey, a whopping eight in 10 Americans begin their celebrations before autumn leaves fall, and 60% think holiday decorations in stores can be put up before Halloween.

So when is the official start of the “most wonderful time of the year?”

About half of survey respondents said when decorations go up around town, that marks the beginning of the holiday season.

