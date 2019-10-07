President Trump to sign US-Japan trade deal that benefits farmers

October 7, 2019

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to sign a limited trade agreement Monday with Japan. The deal would win back for American farmers benefits they lost when President Trump pulled out of a broader Asia-Pacific pact his first week in office.

U.S. farmers have been operating at a disadvantage in Japan since President Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, which had been negotiated by the Obama administration. The other 11 Pacific Rim countries, including big farm producers such as New Zealand and Canada, went ahead without the United States and were enjoying preferential treatment in Japan.

While delivering benefits to American farmers, the new U.S.-Japan mini-deal does not resolve differences over trade in autos. President Trump has said the two countries continue to work on a more comprehensive agreement.

