This record-breaking pumpkin is heavier than a small car and big enough to fit inside

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — If you think you picked the biggest pumpkin at the patch, think again. A Connecticut man set a local record for the heaviest pumpkin at the Topsfield Fair in New England.

The winner of the All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off was 2,294.5 pounds.

To put that in perspective, one of the lightest cars on the market, the Mitsubishi Mirage, only weighs 2,018 pounds. Seeing a Mirage rolling down the highway is a lot less alarming than watching a 2,294.5-pound pumpkin roll by, of course.

The mountainous plant was so big, it looked like it was seconds away from splitting at the seams. It had some fierce competition.

Worldwide, the Guinness World Record for Heaviest Pumpkin is held by Mathias Willemijns from Belgium and his 2,624.6-pound pumpkin.

The man behind this particular whopping weigh-in was Alex Noel from Pomfret, Connecticut. He snagged a $8,519 prize for winning the competition.

“I’ll sleep better tonight than I have in 18 years,” Noel told CNN affiliate WBZ.

Perhaps we can all sleep a little better knowing that Loel’s award-winning squash was safe and sound in its own enormous pumpkin-sized house in the fair’s Fruit and Vegetable building after the competition, with New Englanders able to drop by to see all the monstrous winners of the fair’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off through Oct. 14.