Win a chance to play your Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl at Lambeau Field, meet Brett Favre

GREEN BAY — This Thanksgiving, the NFL is giving one lucky fan and eleven of their family members and friends the opportunity to play a Turkey Bowl football game of their dreams in one of the most iconic stadiums — Lambeau Field. You could even meet Green Bay Packers Legend Brett Favre.

This, in celebration of the NFL’s 100th season.

A news release noted historic Lambeau Field was home to some of the NFL’s greatest moments of the last 100 seasons, from the Ice Bowl to the 1996 NFC Championship game.

On Nov. 26, one lucky winner and their Turkey Bowl squad will meet Favre, the host of the Turkey Bowl, the seventh contest in the #NFL100 Experiences of a Lifetime series.

In addition to a visit from Favre, the release said the Turkey Bowl experience will also include a behind-the-scenes tour and locker room access, giving the winners an opportunity to compete like the pros do — Lambeau Leap and all.

“Lambeau Field is so special,” said Favre in the release. “There’s nowhere else like it in the NFL, and I feel so honored to have played so many years in this legendary stadium. Giving NFL fans the chance to experience their Turkey Bowl tradition on this turf will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a fan, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

To enter, post a picture or video of your Turkey Bowl squad and tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest.

The contest is live through Oct. 22 (10:59:59 p.m. CST).