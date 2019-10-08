× ‘A great tool:’ Milwaukee Crime Stoppers coming Oct. 15, offering rewards for info. leading to arrests

MILWAUKE — Milwaukee Crime Stoppers will be launched Tuesday, Oct. 15 during a special ceremony at City Hall.

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis made the announcement Tuesday, Oct. 8, with the ceremony set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 will be offered to anyone who gives anonymous information that leads to the arrest of criminals, including those committing serious felony crimes, and fugitives.

Information is received through an anonymous, secured tip line or secure web connection manned by a professional coordinator.

“Crime Stoppers can serve as a great tool to combat crime in our community and I’m very excited about the launch,” said Alderwoman Lewis. “Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does.”