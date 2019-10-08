× Elkhorn police: Man asked 7-year-old girl to get in his car, help him find his lost puppy

ELKHORN — Police in Elkhorn said a man asked a 7-year-old girl to get into his vehicle and help him find his lost puppy.

It happened Friday, Oct. 4 just before 7 p.m., police were notified of the attempted child enticement that occurred around 6 p.m. on Meadow Lane near Grant Street.

According to police, the 7-year-old girl was outside with a 5-year-old boy. The children were playing when a small red car pulled up next to them.

When the driver asked the girl to help him, she said, “No,” and the driver left.

Police said, “There is no further description of the driver available.”

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Elkhorn police.