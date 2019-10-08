× Green Alert: Marine Corps veteran from Tomah area last seen at Baraboo car dealership

BARABOO — A Green Alert was issued for a veteran missing from Tomah, last seen Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 8 in Baraboo.

Police said Jeremiah A. S. Koehler went to Baraboo Motors in the City of Baraboo, where he took a black 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4×4 Sport for a test drive and never returned.

Koehler left his personal car and cellphone behind at the dealership.

Koehler is a Marine Corps infantry veteran with PTSD who may be using illegal narcotics, police said.

According to police, family members advised using caution when contacting Koehler, “as he has not been acting right lately.”

He lives in the Tomah area, but it wasn’t known where he went after leaving Baraboo.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Baraboo police.