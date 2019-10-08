‘Joker’ is smashing box office records — but is it worthy of Oscar buzz

MILWAUKEE -- The new film "Joker" is breaking records in its opening weekend. The latest take on the Batman supervillain has brought in $96 million -- making it the biggest October opening in history. Gino joins Real Milwaukee with his thoughts on the film and the Oscar buzz surrounding it.
