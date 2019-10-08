× Kenosha-based Jockey International, Inc. sponsors ‘Jockey Club’ at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Kenosha-based Jockey International, Inc. partnered with the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum to become the presenter of the Jockey Club, a premium space on the mezzanine level of the world-class arena.

The announcement was made Tuesday, Oct. 8 during a press conference in the Jockey Club with Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin, Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, and Jockey President and COO Mark Fedyk.

According to a news release, located on the east side of Fiserv Forum, the 6,500-square-foot Jockey Club is utilized for all Fiserv Forum events, including Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University men’s basketball games, concerts, and family shows. Overlooking the Fiserv Forum atrium with sweeping views that continue to the surrounding Deer District and downtown Milwaukee, the Jockey Club is also available for private events and business meetings with seating for up to 125 guests.

As part of the partnership, Jockey will also continue its Everyday Heroes salute during select Bucks games at Fiserv Forum this upcoming season. The Everyday Heroes salute recognizes those in the community that have gone above and beyond the call of duty, whether it be active military or a veteran, teacher, coach, first responder or “hero” that has bettered their community in some way, the release said.

“We have a rich heritage in sports marketing from the days of, believe it or not, Babe Ruth, to Jim Palmer, to Tim Tebow, to today, Bubba Watson and now the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Fedyk.