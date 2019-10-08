× Man, woman charged after Khaled Alchaar killed in Cheddar’s parking lot during drug deal

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Charges were filed Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the death of Khaled Alchaar who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Cheddars Restaurant on May 20, 2019. Police said it happened during a drug deal — when Alchaar tried to rob the alleged dealers.

According to police, a four-month investigation led to charges against Shawn Amelio Sr., 44, of Kenosha and Christine Amelio, 19, of Kenosha.

Police said Amelio told officers he had accompanied Christina Amelio to deliver a quantity of marijuana to Alchaar and the delivery location in the Cheddars Restaurant parking lot was agreed upon for the narcotics transaction to take place.

During the deal in Amelio’s vehicle, Alchaar reportedly produced what appeared to be a firearm and announced a robbery. Alchaar then fled from the vehicle with the marijuana supplied by the woman.

Police said Shawn Amelio Sr. then exited the car and fired a round from the handgun he possessed toward Alchaar.

After searching for Alchaar and unable to locate him, Shawn Amelio Sr. and Christina Amelio then left the parking lot in their vehicle and later learned via social media that Alchaar had been killed.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office filed the following charges against Shawn Amelio Sr.;

• One count of Second Degree Reckless Homicide / Use of a Dangerous Weapon

• Four counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety / Use of a Dangerous Weapon

• One count of Conspiracy to Manufacture/Deliver THC

• One count of Obstructing an Officer

Christina Amelio faces the following charges as a result of the incident;

• One count of Conspiracy to manufacture / Deliver THC

• One count of Obstructing an Officer

The four counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety are a result of the danger posed to pedestrians who were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.