Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened early Tuesday morning, Oct. 8. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was accidentally shot by a known suspect while the suspect was cleaning his gun. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near 28th and Roosevelt.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is in police custody.

Milwaukee police were also called out to the area of 12th and Montana around 1:30 a.m. after an 18-year-old man was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. MPD is looking for a known suspect.