Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, 1 in custody

Posted 5:44 am, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:45AM, October 8, 2019

Shooting near 28th and Roosevelt in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened early Tuesday morning, Oct. 8. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was accidentally shot by a known suspect while the suspect was cleaning his gun. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near 28th and Roosevelt.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is in police custody.

Shooting near 28th and Roosevelt in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police were also called out to the area of 12th and Montana around 1:30 a.m. after an 18-year-old man was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. MPD is looking for a known suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.