Recognize him? Police seek suspect after retail theft at CVS Pharmacy in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying a suspect involved in a retail theft incident at a CVS Pharmacy on Appleton Avenue. It happened on Sept. 16 around 1:20 p.m.

Police say the suspect concealed seven wireless headphones/earbuds. The same suspect returned on Sept. 19, but when he was greeted by store employees he left in a red, two-door sedan with dark tinted windows. No theft occurred on Sept. 19.

If anyone can identify the suspect please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

