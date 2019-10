MADISON — The Wisconsin DNR wants you to know that according to state statute, every 4th-grade class can order free tree seedlings from the Department of Natural Resources Forestry Program.

The DNR’s annual tree seedling and shrub sales began on Monday, Oct. 7. Officials said trees can reduce erosion, help protect watersheds from floods, reduce ozone, and can do so much more to benefit the environment.

Make your order today and plant a tree! CLICK HERE to learn much more.