Wisconsin Senate OKs bills to combat Lyme disease

MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate approved a package of bills to combat Lyme disease Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The average number of Lyme disease cases in Wisconsin has more than doubled over the last decade. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin had the fourth-highest number of cases among all 50 states in 2017 at 1,794 incidents.

The bills would require the Department of Natural Resources to post Lyme disease warnings on state land and sell insect repellent at state parks and forests. The DNR would also have to include information on Lyme disease in state park brochures and run an annual Lyme disease public awareness campaign.

The measures also would create a tick-borne disease study committee.

The Senate approved all the bills with no debate on Tuesday. They go next to the Wisconsin Assembly.