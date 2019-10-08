× Wisconsin Senate unanimously passes bill designating 9/11 Memorial Highway

MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 433 on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that would designate a portion of State Highway 28 near Kewaskum as the “Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway.”

Senator Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville) and Representative Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) authored the bill.

The bill would also require the Department of Transportation to erect and maintain directional signs in the area for the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Education Center in Kewaskum. The bill would also require DOT to identify the 9/11 Memorial Highway and Memorial and Education Center on future editions of state highway maps.

Sen. Stroebel issued the following statement after Tuesday’s vote:

“I am thankful that the 9/11 Memorial Highway Bill has unanimous support on the Senate Floor earlier today. Honoring and remembering the victims of 9/11 is crucial and I am glad Senators of both parties recognize the importance of this Memorial Highway. “I am also proud of the work of the dedicated Wisconsinites that have worked for years to establish the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Education Center in Kewaskum. This site will help educate future generations about the events of 9/11 for years to come.”