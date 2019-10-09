Caught on camera: MPD seeks help to ID man wanted in business burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE --The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help identifying and locating a man involved in a business burglary that occurred on Sept. 18th. It happened around 1:45 a.m. near 58th Street and Center Street.

Police said the man intentionally entered, damaged, and removed items from the store shelves without the owner's consent.

The man was described as African-American, standing5'9" to 6'2" tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt over a red T-shirt, with dark-colored pants, and Nike Air Max 95 shoes.

His vehicle was described as a silver or gold newer model four-door car.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.