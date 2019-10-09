Caught on camera: MPD seeks help to ID man wanted in business burglary

Posted 1:17 pm, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 01:40PM, October 9, 2019

MILWAUKEE --The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help identifying and locating a man involved in a business burglary that occurred on Sept. 18th. It happened around 1:45 a.m. near 58th Street and Center Street.

Police said the man intentionally entered, damaged, and removed items from the store shelves without the owner's consent.

Burglary near 58th and Center in Milwaukee

The man was described as African-American, standing5'9" to 6'2" tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt over a red T-shirt, with dark-colored pants, and Nike Air Max 95 shoes.

His vehicle was described as a silver or gold newer model four-door car.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.