Committee OKs developing of Strauss Brands at Century City Business Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Zoning, Neighborhoods, and Development Committee recommended on Tuesday, Oct. 8 approval of legislation that would authorize the sale of Redevelopment Authority owned land at the Century City Business Park to Strauss Brands, LLC.

Strauss Brands, now based in Franklin, is a leading producer of specialty meats including American grass-fed and organic beef, as well as veal and lamb. Strauss supplies a mix of retail and food service customers throughout the United States.

Strauss Brands offered to purchase approximately 20 acres of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee owned property to develop a 170,000 square-foot headquarters and food processing facility. The property is part of the Century City Business Park that is being prepared for development by Milwaukee to promote business growth and job creation.

Initially, the Strauss Brands move to Century City is expected to provide 250 jobs.

The legislation is expected to get a vote from the full Common Council on Tuesday, Oct. 15.