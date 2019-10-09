× Jennifer Clark reports ‘2 punks’ stole donation jar from Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy

CUDAHY — Jennifer Clark on Wednesday night, Oct. 9 announced on social media a donation jar was stolen from her business on Packard Avenue near Squire Avenue.

The post read as follows:

“To the 2 punks that just came in to my shop to use the restroom and asked if I was hiring the answer is now yes so you can work off the money that was in the donation jug that you stole! You little pieces of (expletive).”

Clark is known for her generosity, hosting fundraisers for fallen police officers, fallen firefighters, K-9 officers, a DPW worker killed on the job in Milwaukee, the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program, and even sports teams in the Cudahy area — helping them purchase life-saving defibrillators. During these fundraisers, 100% of proceeds are donated to the cause. The most recent fundraiser took place Friday, Sept. 27, with 100% of proceeds donated to the family of Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sgt. Tracey Smith, fatally shot at 51st and Capitol Drive on Aug. 30 while off-duty, as she taught her son how to drive.

Jen’s Sweet Treats was named a finalist in the “Sweetest Bakery in America” Contest — with results set to be revealed Oct. 18.

As of Sept. 30, the final day of voting, the website for the contest showed Jen’s Sweet Treat’s in fifth place overall — with three winners expected in each state, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

There are three categories per state for this contest — full-line bakeries, donut shop, and cake/cupcake shop.

As of Sept. 30, Jen’s Sweet Treats was in first place in Wisconsin in the cake/cupcake shop category.

Clark also made headlines in April, when she was attacked in an attempted carjacking outside her shop. The day after the attack, Clark was once again focused on others — worried for a 75-year-old man attacked at a bus stop before she was assaulted.

Clark said money donated to a GoFundMe.com account would instead be given to the 75-year-old who was badly hurt in the attack. More than $5,000 was raised.

Fredrick Blackshire, 34, of Milwaukee, was charged with second-degree reckless injury, attempted robbery with use of force, and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer in May. A plea of not guilty was entered in court on Sept. 6, and a doctor’s report return was scheduled for Nov. 1 to determine whether a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease/defect could be supported.