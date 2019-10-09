Driver taken to hospital, issued citations after crashing in closed construction zone

RACINE COUNTY — A 63-year-old Oak Creek man was transported to the hospital Tuesday night, Oct. 8 after crashing his vehicle in a closed construction area in Racine County. The man was issued citations for operating while suspended, no insurance, and failure to obey a sign in a construction zone.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-94 southbound near 58th Road — which is a construction area.

The area was closed off to southbound traffic due to the construction not being complete.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on I-94 at Highway 20. This Chevrolet Malibu went around orange barrels, a road closed sign, and a cement barrier and entered the road closed area where construction workers were actively working.

The Chevrolet Malibu continued southbound towards the 58th Road overpass — where the paved road ended. The Chevrolet Malibu went off the paved road and into a gravel base, which is approximately 12 inches lower than the concrete. The vehicle then crashed into the paved overpass.

The operator of the Chevrolet Malibu was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. He was conscious, breathing and talking with first responders when deputies arrived.

The operator was issued citations for operating while suspended, no insurance, and failure to obey a sign in a construction zone.