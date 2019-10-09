Hero K-9 officer sniffed out missing 3-year-old within minutes of arriving on scene

SIDNEY, Ohio — A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was hailed a hero for sniffing out the location of a missing 3-year-old child on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Just before 1 p.m., deputies responded to the 15000 block of Sidney-Plattsville Road, Sidney, in Shelby County for a report of a missing child, according to authorities.

Within minutes of arriving on scene, K-9 Bandit picked up the scent and led his handler to the missing child, the department stated.

“This is exactly why we have dog units,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Watching this track, you could tell very well that Bandit had the scent of the child and was well on his way to finding him.”