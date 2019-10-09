× Inattentive driving: Pickup truck rear-ended school bus carrying 21 in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY — A pickup truck driver rear-ended a school bus in the Town of Randall in Kenosha County Wednesday morning, Oct. 9.

It happened at 7:30 a.m., with the Randall school bus carrying 21, including the driver, was stopped on 388th Avenue northbound near 87th Street when it was struck by the truck, headed northbound. Kenosha County sheriff’s officials said the stop sign and warning lighting on the bus were displayed at the time.

No one on the bus reported injuries at the scene, but two students later sought treatment for minor injuries.

The pickup truck driver, a 44-year-old man from Twin Lakes, reported minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.

The school bus was able to be driven away from the scene, and the students were brought to school. Parents were notified by school administrators.

Sheriff’s officials said an investigation revealed inattentive driving was the predominant factor in this crash.

KCSD officials said in a news release, “This incident could have been very serious. We urge the public to pay attention to the road and be aware of school buses stopping to pick up and drop off children on our county highways.”