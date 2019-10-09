× MPD: 20-year-old man arrested, suspected in hit-and-run crash that severely injured pedestrian

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is in police custody, suspected in a hit-and-run crash that happened near 51st and Capitol Drive on Wednesday morning, Oct. 9.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection around 10 a.m. Wednesday. They say a car was traveling eastbound on W. Fond du Lac Avenue at a high rate of speed when it lost control, went airborne and struck a pedestrian, a light pole and a bus shelter at that location.

The pedestrian, a 62-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene. He was later apprehended by Milwaukee police.