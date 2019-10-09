MPD: Man, woman to face animal cruelty charges after arrest near 24th Place and Glendale Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 24-year-old man and 18-year-old woman are in police custody — and expected to be charged with animal cruelty. This, after investigators were at a residence near 24th Place and W. Glendale Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Officials also say a female pit bull was taken from the residence with an untreated broken leg. The animal is expected to survive but may need its leg amputated.

Police served a search warrant at the home after receiving information that human remains were buried on the property. During an extensive search of the property and excavation of the yard, no human remains were recovered. MPD did recover the remains of a canine.

Due to the debris located inside the property, it was deemed unfit for human habitation and boarded up.

