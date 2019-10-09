Multi-phased closures underway on Wells Street at City Hall for several weeks

MILWAUKEE –Beginning Wednesday morning, Oct. 9, Wells Street will be closed to traffic coming from the west (Water Street) in Milwaukee. This traffic closure is scheduled to last through Sunday, Oct. 13.

Vehicles intending to access Market Street and City Hall Lower Parking Garage must access Wells Street from the east (Broadway side).

According to a press release, steps are underway to also create an exit lane on Market Street to access Kilbourn Ave. This requires a reduction of the staging area currently used for the City Hall Foundation Restoration Project and may be completed later this week.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the replacement of a water hydrant and for city underground conduit (CUC) work. While the two operations are separate they are being done within the same closure to minimize the length of the traffic impacts.

From Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 25, the closure will switch to Wells Street being closed to traffic coming from the east (Broadway side). During this time, vehicles intending to access Market Street and City Hall Lower Parking Garage must access Wells Street from the west (Water Street side).

There will also be temporary parking restrictions on Wells Street and handicap parking on Market Street will be moved to Kilbourn Ave. during this work.

While the CUC and hydrant work is anticipated to be completed by Monday, October 21, this closure will remain through Monday, October 28, as BMO will dismantle its crane.