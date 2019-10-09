× Poisonous caterpillar found in Michigan

CLARE COUNTY, Michigan — A poisonous caterpillar was found in Clare County, according to the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce, according to WXYZ.

The American Dagger caterpillar was spotted during a hike through the trails on Mid Michigan College’s campus.

If you ever come across one, do not pick it up – both children and adults can be affected. A burning, itching sensation can form on the skin, which can develop into a rash.

According to insectidentification.org, the larvae feed on the leaves of popular neighborhood trees like oak, ash, elm, alder, willow and maple. They may be found on the ground near them.