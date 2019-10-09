Poisonous caterpillar found in Michigan
CLARE COUNTY, Michigan — A poisonous caterpillar was found in Clare County, according to the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce, according to WXYZ.
The American Dagger caterpillar was spotted during a hike through the trails on Mid Michigan College’s campus.
If you ever come across one, do not pick it up – both children and adults can be affected. A burning, itching sensation can form on the skin, which can develop into a rash.
According to insectidentification.org, the larvae feed on the leaves of popular neighborhood trees like oak, ash, elm, alder, willow and maple. They may be found on the ground near them.
44.056505 -84.856793