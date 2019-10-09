Rep. Adam Neylon decides against a run for Sensenbrenner seat

Posted 5:02 pm, October 9, 2019, by

Rep. Adam Neylon

MADISON — Republican state Rep. Adam Neylon says he won’t challenge Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald for an open congressional seat next year.

Fitzgerald announced last month that he’s running to replace retiring Republican Jim Sensenbrenner in southeastern Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District. Neylon had been mentioned among a number of Republicans considering a bid for the seat.

Neylon announced Wednesday that he won’t enter the race. He says the timing isn’t right for him and his family.

Other Republicans still mulling a bid include former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson; state Sen. Chris Kapenga; Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s spokesman, Ben Voelkel; and Vince Trovato, President Donald Trump’s first state director in 2016.

Tom Palzewicz, an entrepreneur and Navy veteran who lost to Sensenbrenner in 2018, is running as a Democrat.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.