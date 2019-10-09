Romance Gunn pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of Jasmine Banks

MILWAUKEE — Romance Gunn pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 9 to a charge associated with the fatal shooting of Jasmine Banks at 5th and Center last month.

Gunn, 25, faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide, as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 5th and Center in Milwaukee around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19. They found Jasmine Banks suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators used surveillance video to help determine which direction the gunfire had come from when it struck Banks. That video showed two men shouting at each other from across the street. Officers located more than “a dozen spent shell casings on the east side of 5th Street, roughly parallel to the position of the shooter,” the complaint says.

Officers used the surveillance video to identify a Chevrolet Tahoe that remained at the location — and was seized by police. The complaint says investigators found Romance Gunn’s name in the vehicle — including the title and an application for a Wisconsin photo ID card. Later, co-defendant Brian Clark turned himself in to the authorities. He spoke at length with investigators about what happened — and allegedly implicated Gunn.

Gunn is due back in court for a scheduling conference on Oct. 23.