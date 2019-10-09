Some reasons to swap your regular potatoes for sweet ones, recipes to serve them in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fall is sweet potato season - and there are plenty of reasons to add them to your diet. Fresh Thyme registered dietitian Meghan Sedivy joins Real Milwaukee with some recipes you can try at home.

Sweet potatoes are sweeter than regular potatoes and their bright orange color makes them packed with Vitamin A and Vitamin C. Although calorie for calorie they are the same as regular potatoes, they do have fiber and tons of antioxidants.

1. Greek Sweet Potato

The Greek sweet potato is great for an end of the week meal, as you can throw anything on it. This one is topped with hummus, tabbouleh, which is a greek grain, chopped up chicken breast, and pitted olives

Ingredients

Fresh Thyme olive oil cooking spray

4 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed

½ cup Fresh Thyme garlic hummus

1 (7 oz.) container refrigerated tabbouleh salad

1 (6 oz.) Fresh Thyme boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked and chopped

½ cup Fresh Thyme Deli olive-and-feta antipasto

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.

2. Prick potatoes with a fork. Place on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until softened. Remove from oven and cool slightly.

3. Slice sweet potatoes in half lengthwise and fluff sweet potato flesh with the tines of a fork.

4. Spread sweet potatoes with hummus and top with tabbouleh salad, chopped chicken, and antipasto.

2. Breakfast Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato toast is a great breakfast option, too! With this option you can really add anything - yogurt, peanut butter, berries or even something savory, like this egg and avocado!

Ingredients

Fresh Thyme olive oil cooking spray

4 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed

8 eggs scrambled

3 avocados

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.

2. Prick potatoes with a fork. Place on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until softened. Remove from oven and cool slightly.

3. Slice sweet potatoes in half lengthwise and fluff sweet potato flesh with the tines of a fork.

3. Mexican Sweet Potato

This one is a personal favorite and way to 'superfood' those taco nights! Everyone can build on their own, and the sweet potato is still the vessel for the meal. You can make this vegetarian or with taco meat, but here we have black beans, avocado, salsa and shredded Mexican blend cheese to add a little protein.

Ingredients

Fresh Thyme olive oil cooking spray

4 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed

Black beans

Avocado

Salsa

Shredded Mexican Blend cheese

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.

2. Prick potatoes with a fork. Place on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until softened. Remove from oven and cool slightly.