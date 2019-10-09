× Child dies after accident involving City of Sheboygan garbage truck

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police say a child has died as a result of injuries suffered after an accident involving a City of Sheboygan garbage truck on Wednesday morning, Oct. 9.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. near 14th and Center in Sheboygan. Officials say the child was on a bicycle at the time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has been contacted to conduct the investigation.

Police are requesting that drivers avoid the area; the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours due to the investigation.

This is a developing story.