Child dies after accident involving City of Sheboygan garbage truck
SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police say a child has died as a result of injuries suffered after an accident involving a City of Sheboygan garbage truck on Wednesday morning, Oct. 9.
The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. near 14th and Center in Sheboygan. Officials say the child was on a bicycle at the time.
The Wisconsin State Patrol has been contacted to conduct the investigation.
Police are requesting that drivers avoid the area; the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours due to the investigation.
This is a developing story.
43.751032 -87.723098